Saudi Arabia's Bahri Takes on LNG-Ready VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bahri is based in Saudi Arabia. File Image / Pixabay

Saudi shipping company Bahri has taken delivery of its first LNG-ready VLCC.

The arrival of the Rayah in Bahri's fleet takes its total VLCC count to 42 vessels, the company said in a statement on its website. The ship was built at Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

"We are delighted that the induction of ‘Rayah’ marks the launch of our first ‘gas ready’ VLCC with multiple advantages, including fuel-efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental benefits," Abdulmalik Abdullah Al-Hogail, vice chairman of Bahri, said in the statement.

"The carrier’s state-of-the-art systems, as well as its advanced design and accessories, ensure that it is among the best in its class."

Bahri now has a total of 90 vessels in its fleet.