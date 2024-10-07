Digital Modelling of a Ship's Engine Holds Promise of Greater Efficiency Savings

by Julian Macqueen, Senior Editor, Ship & Bunker

Faghani: whole fleet service. Image Credit / Ethan Faghani.

If you're aiming for the small stuff but attracting the attention of the big stuff, then something must be going right.

Ethan Faghani is the founder and chief executive of a marine technology start up. Three years ago it was just him, although he started with strong credentials as a former chief engineer for engine maker Volvo. His firm, Cetasol, now has 18 staff at its Gothenburg base and aims to use data to make ships operate more efficiently.

Cetasol started out as a guidance platform for ships' captains, Faghani explained to Ship & Bunker, but has since moved on from that by incorporating an analytical approach in a big way.

But it isn't the only product in the field. "These are based on data from sensors. Our approach analyses data from selected sensors," Faghani said.

The ship types Cetasol focused on to begin with were smaller, commercial vessels, such as tugboats and ferries.

But their digital engine modelling soon caught the eye of bigger players. Swedish ship operator Eric Thun is the biggest so far but other shipping names are expected to take up the company's services soon.

Given other companies offer similar services, what marks out the Cetasol offering.

The data is collected over time, Faghani said. "It's what gives us the edge."

That, and being able to tag an aspect of the power system.

By tagging a new fuel, for example, outcomes can be correlated against the fuel giving insight into its performance. Indeed, to take Faghani's thinking a step further, the design of any part of the ship's propulsion system can be data-tested against how it performs in the real world. In that way, the data can be used to inform design.

"It's the direction of travel for in engine design."

Collecting the data isn't an arduous process. Ferries can take a couple of days to model while a pilot boat may take longer, weeks rather than days.

The Cetasol model uses a platform that shipping companies subscribe to and, according to Faghani, the data route is relatively easy and cheap. There are no significant software or hardware costs to be borne by ship operators.

"We are focused on volume rather than charging per project and we offer the service to the whole fleet," he said.

What are the negatives?

Data security and proprietary data is one. Another is what he calls the tech debt to customers in that innovations, such as automation, are heavier users of energy than analogue systems. That is a difference between mechanical and electric systems plus the fact mechanical systems can be easier to monitor.

Cetasol has a lot to offer on the ship reporting side of things, with CII for example. Looking ahead the company will concentrate on offshore vessels and ships of 20,000 gross tonnage and over.

The advent of AI data applied to ship operations is new but, as Faghani is aware, it has already proved its usefulness.