Hartree Hires Global Head of Fuel Oil From Litasco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading firm Hartree Partners has hired a new global head of fuel oil from Litasco.

Harry Thwaites has joined the firm as global head of fuel oil in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Thwaites was previously global head of fuel oil and VGO trading for Litasco in Geneva from June 2021 to this month. Litasco is the international marketing and trading unit of private Russian oil firm Lukoil.

Thwaites had previously served as the global head of origination for Maersk Oil Trading, a senior fuel oil trader at SOCAR, global head of trading at Monjasa and fuel oil trading manager at Trafigura.