Fujairah October Bunker Sales Gain 4.1% on Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's sales advanced in October after a three-month low the previous month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Inisghts

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's fourth-largest marine fuels location after Singapore, Rotterdam and Zhoushan, climbed on a monthly basis in October but remained slightly below the levels seen this time last year.

Total sales excluding lubricants reached 654,153 m3 in October, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was up by 4.1% from September's level, which had been a three-month low, but down by 0.2% from October 2022.

October's sales were 4.1% higher than the average seen over the previous 12 months.

Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw conventional and biofuel bunker sales advance by 3.2% on the year and by by 3% on the month in October.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah sank by 19.5% on the year to 792 m3 in October, 380 CST VLSFO lost 6.5% to 449,652 m3, HSFO jumped by 15.8% to 164,107 m3, MGO advanced by 46% to 1,699 m3 and LSMGO rose by 25.7% to 37,903 m3.

HSFO took a 25.1% share of the total market last month, up from 21.6% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in October was $655.50/mt, little changed on the month but down by 7.9% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in October was $668.50/mt, up by 0.8% from September's level but down by 7.9% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 0.3% on the month and 10.4% on the year to $672.50/mt in October.