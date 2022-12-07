Dan-Bunkering Hires Two Traders in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both new hires joined the Dubai office in October. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired two new traders in Dubai.

Kerolos Labib joined the Dubai office as bunker trader in October, while Muriuam Saeed joined as senior base oils trader the same month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Labib was previously a bunker trading intern for Dan-Bunkering in Houston, and Saeed was previously senior base oil trader for Cockett Marine Oil in Singapore.

Dan-Bunkering is one of the main units of Danish marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.

The company has a staff of 31 in its Dubai office, according to its website. Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Middelfart.