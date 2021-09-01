Hormuz Marine Signs Sohar Bunkering Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has agreed that Hormuz Marine will become its official bunker supplier. Image Credit: Sohar Port and Freezone

The authorities at the Omani port of Sohar have signed a deal with maritime services company Hormuz Marine for it to supply bunkers there.

Hormuz Marine will supply a full range of bunker fuels, Sohar Port and Freezone said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

"We are proud to welcome Hormuz Marine to SOHAR Port as the official in-port fuel supplier to passing and docked trade vessels," the port authority said in the statement.

"Hormuz Marine has gained an enviable reputation as the supplier of choice to ports across the Sultanate including Duqm, and Salalah and bunker trading solutions in several other key regional ports, including Muscat, Khasab, Suwaiq, Shinas and Sur.

"The agreement ensures the seamless flow of fuel to vessels in need which, in turn, means shorter turnaround times, more efficient unloading, and the ability to meet tighter deadlines to keep the supply chain moving."

The authorities in Sohar are seeking to take a larger share of the bunker market in the region, which is currently dominated by Fujairah.