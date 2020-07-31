Former IMO Emissions Chief Joins UK Coastguard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hughes left the IMO earlier this year. Image Credit: IMO

Edmund Hughes, one of the key officials at the International Maritime Organization during the run-up to IMO 2020 and the setting of its greenhouse gas strategy, has joined the UK coastguard.

Hughes has joined the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency as maritime emissions reduction engineering lead, according to his LinkedIn account.

The role will involve him "interfacing between industry, innovation and policy functions to enable the implementation of emissions reductions technologies to achieve the UK's Maritime 2050 zero emission shipping vision set out in the UK's Clean Maritime Plan with a focus on change and adaptation of regulations related to supporting implementation of the new technologies and alternative fuels in the global shipping industry."

In the past Hughes has defended the level of ambition set for the IMO 2030 target of cutting carbon dioxide emissions per ship by at least 40% by 2030, saying he expects it to be neither watered down nor toughened in the run-up to the 2023 review.

Hughes stepped down as the UN body's head of air pollution and energy efficiency in February.