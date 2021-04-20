Fujairah Bunker Sales Slipped Marginally in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunker port after Singapore and Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah posted a marginal month-on-month decline in March.

Total sales excluding lubricants reached 628,659 m3 last month, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Platts, down by 0.4% from February's level.

380 and 180 CST VLSFO sales slipped by 2.6% on the month to 481,213 m3, while HSFO gained 10.1% to 125,787 m3. MGO sank by 42.5% to 2,456 m3 and low-sulfur MGO dropped by 1% to 19,203 m3.

Marine lubricant sales fell by 14.3% to 5,386 m3.

The Fujairah authorities and Platts started publishing the monthly volumes data last month. Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunker port after Singapore and Rotterdam.