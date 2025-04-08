XFuel Secures €7.7 Million EU Funding to Boost Biofuel Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm converts organic waste into drop-in fuels for use in sectors such as maritime. Image Credit: XFuel

Spain-based XFuel has secured €7.7 million in funding from the European Innovation Council.

The funding will help XFuel to supply advanced biofuels to the transport sector, including maritime, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company uses patented technology to convert organic waste into drop-in fuels compatible with existing combustion engines and infrastructure.

XFuel has developed two technologies to produce clean transport fuels. Chemical Liquid Refining (CLR) turns liquid hydrocarbons and residues into ultra-clean fuels for ships, vehicles, and planes. Mechanical Carbon Conversion processes waste biomass and oils to make low-carbon fuels and biochar.

"The EIC funding enables XFuel to progress its CLR technology to market, an innovation designed to convert hydrocarbon waste into ultra-clean, low-carbon fuel, it said.

"The immediate focus is on delivering sludge-derived Marine Gasoil (MGO) grade fuel, with anticipated GHG emissions savings of up to 85% under the EU RED II framework for recycled carbon fuels."

Its pilot facility in Spain, with a capacity of 150 litres per hour, currently serves as an R&D and feedstock analysis hub for future commercial-scale projects.

XFuel says it has signed several agreements with key players in the maritime sector for potential offtakes. These include leading container lines and towage service providers.