Wallenius Wilhelmsen Hires Head of New Energy From DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chryssakis had earlier worked in a range of maritime research roles. Image Credit: Christos Chryssakis / LinkedIn

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has hired a head of new energy from classification society DNV.

Christos Chryssakis has joined Wallenius Wilhelmsen as head of new energy in Oslo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Chryssakis had previously worked for DNV from March 2011 to last month, serving most recently as business development manager.

He had earlier worked in maritime research roles for the National Technical University of Athens, IFP Energies Nouvelles and the University of Michigan.

"After 12 exciting years with DNV supporting the shipping industry in its decarbonization effort, it is now time for me to take my own advice and make sure it works as well," Chryssakis said on LinkedIn.

"I am happy to share that today I joined Wallenius Wilhelmsen as Head of New Energy.

"Looking forward to working with new and old friends and colleagues towards reducing shipping's carbon footprint."