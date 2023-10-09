Supply Remains Tight in Algoa Bay: Sources

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SARS: tax investigation. File Image / Pixabay.

The supply of bunker fuel in the key South African bunkering location of Algoa Bay remains tight following the escalation of a dispute between bunker suppliers and country's tax authorities, market sources tell Ship & Bunker.

The South African Revenue Service detained five vessels including bunker barges last month in as part of an investigation into bunkering operations in Algoa Bay.

The move disrupted physical supply with a reported shift in demand to other ports.

Only one barge, under oil major BP, is currently operating at Algoa Bay, local market sources have said.

A statement from SARS on September 20 said the agency has been "conducting investigations around compliance in fuel bunkering, and the detention of the vessels... is part of this on-going investigation". The investigation centres on bunker fuel cargoes from outside the country in floating storage.

It remains unclear when the dispute with the tax authorities might be resolved.