IMO: 0.5% Sulfur Rule Guidelines Adopted

MEPC74 met in London last week. File image/Pixabay.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has "approved and adopted a comprehensive set of guidance and guidelines to support the consistent implementation of the lower 0.50% limit on sulphur in ships' fuel oil" following the conclusion of the 74th meeting of its environment committee (MEPC74) in London last week.

The guidelines cover everthing from how new fuel blends may affect machinery to best practice for bunker suppliers on assuring the quality of fuel oil delivered to ships.

Bunker trade association IBIA said it took an active part in finalising all "the guidelines and draft regulatory changes".

IBIA said that it "fought for acceptable and common sense outcomes, and while [it] would have wished for some things to have gone differently, workable compromises were found in most cases".

IBIA said it would be elucidating on the guidelines' meaning in its next newsletter.