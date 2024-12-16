Green Fuels Group Hires Middle East General Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Taiterway previously served as a senior trader for Oleo Energy in Dubai from April 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Rajdeep Taiterway

Indian marine fuels firm Green Fuels Group has hired a general manager for the Middle East.

Rajdeep Taiterway has joined Green Fuels Group as Middle East general manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Taiterway previously served as a senior trader for Oleo Energy in Dubai from April 2021 to this month.

He had earlier worked for GP Global Group in the UAE from 2017 to 2020 and for Gulf Petrochem Energy in Mumbai from 2011 to 2017.

Green Fuels Group is a significant physical supplier in India, operating a fleet of 16 barges, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.