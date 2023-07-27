MEPC Chair and Ghanaian Energy Minister to Speak at IBIA Africa Conference

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will deliver a keynote address on Africa's energy and shipping industries. File Image / Pixabay

The chair of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee and Ghana's energy minister are due to speak at the IBIA Africa Bunker and Shipping Conference in September.

The event is being held on September 5-7 in Accra, and will cover a range of issues facing the bunker industry including the physical supply chain, fuel quality and financing, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will deliver a keynote address on Africa's energy and shipping industries.

Also appearing at the event will be MEPC Chair Harry Conway, from the Liberian delegation at the IMO, fresh from presiding over the recent revision of the IMO's GHG strategy.

"Dr Conway's recent historic moment as he chaired the MEPC 80 Committee meeting, where the IMO's Revised GHG Strategy was adopted, sets a momentous tone for our conference," IBIA said in the statement.

"His expertise in shaping the strategy's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around 2050 will prove invaluable in addressing sustainability challenges and driving the future of the African bunker and shipping industries."

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.