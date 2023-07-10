Peninsula Completes First Biofuel Bunker Delivery to Norden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula first announced its plans to supply biofuel blends in the area in February. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has carried out its first biofuel bunker delivery to shipping company Norden.

Peninsula delivered a B24 blend consisting of 24% used cooking oil-derived biofuel and VLSFO to Norden's bulker La Luna at Gibraltar on June 19, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The fuel was ISCC-certified.

Peninsula first announced its plans to supply biofuel blends in the area in February.

"Peninsula will focus its biofuels supply in key ports where sufficient critical mass exists," Nacho de Miguel, head of sustainability at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"The Mediterranean is a key region for global shipping, and the Gibraltar Strait enjoys an excellent strategic vantage point to capture the inevitable, imminent increase in biofuel demand.

"We are certain that Peninsula will play an important role in providing biofuel solutions to our global customer base as, together, we make progress towards decarbonising shipping."