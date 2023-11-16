Fast Bunkering Launches Khor Fakkan Physical Supply Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched physical supply at the anchorage area of Khor Fakkan. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Fast Bunkering has launched physical supply at the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in partnership with a local firm.

The firm has launched physical supply at the anchorage area of Khor Fakkan, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company is working with East Wind FZE, which holds a local supply licence.

"We are glad to declare that Fast Bunkering has started physical supply at the anchorage area of Khor Fakkan UAE in cooperation with East Wind FZE (as a local licence holder)," the company said.

Riga-based Fast Bunkering also carries out supplies across the Baltic region. The company has a fleet of tankers, according to its website.

Contact details for the new Khor Fakkan operation are as follows:

WhatsApp: +971562381286

E-mail: Info@east-wind.ae