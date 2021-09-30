Fujairah: Alt Fuels Absent From Bunker Fuel Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alt shipping fuel: absent. File Image / Pixabay.

Alternative bunker fuel demand at Fujairah has yet to materialise, according to the port's harbour master.

While the port has seen a lot of interest in storing liquified natural gas (LNG), the same can not be said for alt fuels like hydrogen, ammonia or methanol, according to Mayed Alameiry.

"When we are talking about some of the fuels, the infrastructure is not there," Alameiry said in comments made at a workshop at the Appec petroleum event as reported by price reporting agency Argus Media.

"These fuels are too premature to have them in the market as they carry their own risks.

"I do not see them being used in the next few years because the majority of tonnages are burning heavy fuel oil or shifting towards LNG."

Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates is one of the big three bunkering stops for ships in the world. The other two are Rotterdam and Singapore, which is by far the biggest in terms of volumes of bunker fuel sold.