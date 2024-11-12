ZeroNorth, Vitol Trial Electronic BDN System at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Erasmus Bridge, Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay.

Europe's biggest bunkering centre, Rotterdam, is participating in an electronic bunker delivery note trial with a view that eBDNs become a "fully digitalised workflow" for those using them.

ZeroNorth's electronic bunker delivery note solution lies at the core of the trial and the company is one of three participants with Vitol as the third partner. The project runs for four weeks.

"During this period, Vitol will carry out three to four bunker deliveries in the Port of Rotterdam, using ZeroNorth's electronic bunker delivery note solution," the company said in a statement.

"The aim is to demonstrate the benefits of digital over manual bunker delivery notes by assessing time savings during bunkering, enhanced operational efficiency and improved data quality," the statement added.

The trial is a precusor to establishing a "fully digitalised workflow" between the three actors where the electronic bunker deliver note is integrated into the systems of the Port of Rotterdam and its suppliers.

One of the arguments behind digitalisation is that it carries environmental as well as economic benefits. The arrival of the electronic bunker delivery note at Rotterdam forms part of a picture where port operations are being scrutinised to maximise efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.