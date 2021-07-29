International Cruises to Restart from England

by Ship & Bunker News Team

International cruise ships will soon be visiting England again. File Image / Pixabay

International cruises from England will be allowed to restart next month for the first time in 16 months.

The British government has eased some of its COVID-19 travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated cruise passengers from the European Union and US to travel to England without having to quarantine, as of August 2, it announced on Wednesday. Passengers will still need to be tested for COVID-19 after their arrival.

Domestic cruises have been permitted since May.

The cruise industry typically takes up about 4% of global bunker demand, but has dropped to a standstill over the past year on concerns over the spread of COVID-19.