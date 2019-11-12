IMO2020: VLSFO Supply Commences at Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Ceuta. Image Credit: Port of Ceuta

Supply of IMO2020 grade VLSFO has commenced at the Port of Ceuta.

The first delivery was carried out by Vilma Oil on November 7.

This follows the delivery of a 34,500 tonne cargo of 0.50%S fuel that was unloaded on November 1.

The port also reported overall bunker sales have been on the up, rising 6.2% to 665,087 tonnes in October.

VLSFO supply at Ceuta adds to a rapidly expanding list of ports where the new products is now available.

With 50 days to go until the new rules come into force, Ship & Bunker already provides benchmark spot indications for 0.50%S product in over 100 locations.