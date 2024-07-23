Canada Allocates Funds to Clean Vessel Tech Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Box ship on St Lawrence River, Quebec in winter. File Image / Pixabay.

Fourteen clean shipping technology projects in Canada have received C$1.7 million ($1.2m) in funding under a government initiative.

The green shipping corridor programme has two streams: one for ports and one for vessels.

Coming under the latter, the Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream aims to advance the domestic marine industry's knowledge and capacity to transition vessels to zero-emission or low carbon fuel propulsion systems, according to the government.

The funds will "help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships, invest in shore power technology and prioritise low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports", it said in a statement.

Other states have launched similar programmes. In the UK, marine technology projects can compete for development funds under a comparable initiative.