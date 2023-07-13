UK: More Funds for Maritime Decarbonisation Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Canary Wharf: electric ferry connection. File Image / Pixabay.

Funds from the forth round of the UK's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition have been released.

The UK government has put £34 million ($44m) into the scheme that aims to encourage innovative approaches to decarbonising the country's shipping sector.

The release brings the total invested by the scheme to £129 million.

Over a hunderd projects have been awarded more than £95 million so far, according to the government.

Submissions for the fourth round of funding should be made by September 27.

Among the projects to get the backing of the scheme is an electric river ferry linking Rotherhithe on the south side off the River Thames to the financial district of Canary Wharf on the other side.