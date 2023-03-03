UK Research Vessel Set for Hydrogen Power Retrofit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

RV Prince Madog. Image Credit: Bangor University

UK Research vessel Prince Madog will be retrofitted with a hydrogen electric hybrid propulsion system as part of the Transship II project.

The conversion is valued at £5.5 million ($6.6 million).

Set for completion by 2025, the move will enable zero-to-low emission operation that will reduce overall CO2 emissions by 60%, according to the vessel's Welsh co-owner Bangor University.

Funding for the project coves via the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3), a £60 million ($72 million) government fund earmarked for promote innovative clean maritime technologies.

The project will be led by O.S Energy and involves other UK-based players in the green maritime technology and hydrogen space.

"OS Energy is thrilled to be leading this ground-breaking project assembling a strong consortium of industry leading innovators to push the boundaries of traditional maritime propulsion systems and paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future for the shipping industry," said Martin Nuernberg, Managing Director of O.S. Energy (UK).

The retrofit work, which will take up to two years, is set to begin in April.

Once complete, the Prince Madog will receive hydrogen from the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub on Anglesey, North Wales.