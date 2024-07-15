UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 97 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 12 PM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 97 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 12 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.