Trafigura Hires Fuel Oil Trader in Houston From Hartree

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Holm previously worked as a senior fuel oil trader for Hartree Partners in Houston. Image Credit: Marc Holm / LinkedIn

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has hired a new fuel oil trader in Houston.

Marc Holm has joined Trafigura as a fuel oil trader in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Holm previously worked as a senior fuel oil trader for Hartree Partners in Houston from July 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Lukoil Pan Americas from 2021 to 2022 and for Maersk Oil Trading from 2008 to 2021.

Trafigura's Houston office is the company's primary commercial headquarters for North and Latin America, with more than 140 employees working there, according to the company's website.