Spanish Authorities Detain Cargo Ship After Bunker Spill Off Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authorities have held the Antigua & Barbuda-flagged Tony Stark at Ceuta until its owners pay bail of EUR 120,000. Image Credit: NautiCore Shipping

The Spanish authorities have detained a cargo ship after a spill during a bunker operation off Ceuta.

The authorities have held the Antigua & Barbuda-flagged Tony Stark at Ceuta until its owners pay bail of EUR 120,000 ($130,524), news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing comments from Spain's Merchant Fleet.

The Merchant Fleet estimates about one metric tonne of fuel oil was spilled. Trails of fuel oil have been sighted in front of Benitez beach, the breakwaters of the port and San Amaro beach.

Ceuta saw a total of 245,070 mt of marine fuel sales in the first half of this year, down by 23% on the year.