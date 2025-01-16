DNV Introduces Class Notations for Remotely Operated Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV says that remotely operated ships provide numerous advantages, such as enhanced safety, and lower operational and maintenance costs. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has introduced a new family of class notations, named Autonomous and Remotely Operated Ships (AROS), to establish a framework for the safe development of autonomous and remotely operated vessels.

"DNV's AROS notations provide the industry with the necessary structure for the future development of autonomous shipping technologies, in close cooperation with the flag and coastal states which hold ultimate approval responsibility," DNV said in a statement on its website.

Remotely operated vessels are controlled and operated from a distance, typically through wireless communication or other systems. These vessels usually do not require crew for daily operations, as they are remotely controlled by a human operator or automated systems.

The International Maritime Organization is developing a voluntary code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), set to take effect in 2025, with mandatory implementation expected in 2032.

DNV believes that remotely operated ships provide numerous advantages, such as enhanced safety, and lower operational and maintenance costs.

"Autonomous shipping, in all its formats, is a key part of the future development of shipping," Geir Dugstad, technical director of classification at DNV Maritime, said.