Green Hydrogen Production Boost for Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Egypt's Mediterranean coastline. File Image / Pixabay.

Two Middle East companies are to join forces to produce green hydrogen in part aimed at marine fuel demand.

United Arab Emirates's Masdar and Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities (part of Hassan Allam Holding) will form a strategic alliance to develop green hydrogen production plants in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean coast.

The co-operation between the two entities could realise 480,000 metric tonnes (mt) of green hydrogen annually, Reuters reports.

"In the first phase of the project, Hassan Allam Utilities and Masdar aim to establish a green hydrogen manufacturing facility, which would be operational by 2026, producing 100,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually for bunkering in the Suez Canal," Amr Allam, chief executive of Hassan Allam Holding, was quoted as saying in local media according to the report.

"The electrolyser facilities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean could be extended to up to 4 GW by 2030 to produce 2.3 million mt of green ammonia for export

as well as supply green hydrogen for local industries," he added.

Green hydrogen, which is produced from renewable energy sources, is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels slated to replace oil-derived marine fuel.