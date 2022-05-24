BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 24, 2022

South African marine fuels firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The firm is looking for candidates with a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role also requires fluent written and spoken English.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio
  • Advising on various fuel products and quality
  • Managing customers payment and overdues
  • Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.

For more information, click here.

