BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at Amoil's Durban office. Image Credit: Amoil International

South African marine fuels firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The firm is looking for candidates with a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role also requires fluent written and spoken English.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio

Advising on various fuel products and quality

Managing customers payment and overdues

Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.

