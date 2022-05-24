EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Trader in Durban
Tuesday May 24, 2022
The role is based at Amoil's Durban office. Image Credit: Amoil International
South African marine fuels firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.
The firm is looking for candidates with a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role also requires fluent written and spoken English.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintaining and nurture a stable customer portfolio
- Advising on various fuel products and quality
- Managing customers payment and overdues
- Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities
The firm was established in 1984 and supplies bunkers at ports across South Africa.
