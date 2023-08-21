BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels

Independent global brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in shipping or oil and preferably experience in bunker trading or broking, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As Bunker Broker with Liberty Marine Fuels you will join our experienced team which is characterized by proactivity, dedication and passion for the bunker industry," the company said.

"Given the vast experience of the current team, you will have a unique chance to develop your knowledge about bunker broking and thereby your customer portfolio."

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients

Cold canvassing

Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice / bunker solutions

For more information, click here.