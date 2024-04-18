BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Customer Success Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping and bunkering firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire a customer success manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience, both as a trader and a manager, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development of trainees and Junior Traders on the trading floor;

Customer development and leads;

Growing trainees and juniors till the Mid Level;

Internal project development

Arranging different projects to motivate traders;

Client retention strategies and counterparty engagement (gifts; events and etc);

Breakfasts; dinners with traders;

Giving feedbacks on monthly progress and achievements for desks, traders and supply traders

Coordination of support to junior traders from Seniors;

For more information, click here.