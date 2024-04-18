BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Customer Success Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 18, 2024

Shipping and bunkering firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire a customer success manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience, both as a trader and a manager, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Development of trainees and Junior Traders on the trading floor;
  • Customer development and leads;
  • Growing trainees and juniors till the Mid Level;
  • Internal project development
  • Arranging different projects to motivate traders;
  • Client retention strategies and counterparty engagement (gifts; events and etc);
  • Breakfasts; dinners with traders;
  • Giving feedbacks on monthly progress and achievements for desks, traders and supply traders
  • Coordination of support to junior traders from Seniors;

For more information, click here.

