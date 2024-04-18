EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Customer Success Manager in Dubai
Thursday April 18, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience, both as a trader and a manager. Image Credit: Oilmar Shipping and Chartering
Shipping and bunkering firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire a customer success manager in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience, both as a trader and a manager, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Development of trainees and Junior Traders on the trading floor;
- Customer development and leads;
- Growing trainees and juniors till the Mid Level;
- Internal project development
- Arranging different projects to motivate traders;
- Client retention strategies and counterparty engagement (gifts; events and etc);
- Breakfasts; dinners with traders;
- Giving feedbacks on monthly progress and achievements for desks, traders and supply traders
- Coordination of support to junior traders from Seniors;
