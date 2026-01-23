Spanish LNG Bunker Sales Quadruple in Two Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spain is seeing rapid growth in its LNG bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Sales of LNG as a bunker fuel in Spain have more than quadrupled over the past two years.

Spain saw more than 8.1 TWh of LNG bunker sales in 2025, more than four times the quantity seen two years earlier, gas association Gasnam said in a statement on its website this week.

More than 12% of 2025's total was taken up by biomethane.

At the same time, Portugal saw 342 GWh of LNG bunker supply in 13 operations in 2025, mostly in ship-to-ship deliveries at Sines.

"This growth responds on the one hand, to an increase in the number of ships powered by LNG that are joining the international fleet and, on the other, the progressive development of bunkering infrastructure, which has allowed Spanish ports to consolidate themselves as reference hubs for the supply of alternative fuels," the organisation said.