Scorpio Bunker Procurement Firm Geoserve Hires Credit Risk Manager From GAC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Geoserve, the ship management firm that handles bunker procurement for parent company Scorpio Group, has hired a new credit risk manager in Dubai from GAC Bunker Fuels.

Simon Millar has joined GeoServe as credit risk manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Millar was previously credit manager for GAC in Dubai from May 2019 to this month, and had earlier worked as managing analyst for credit analysis firm Ocean Intelligence from 2016 to 2019.

Geoserve's bunker procurement unit covers procurement strategy, inventory management, distribution and claims handling, among other services. The firm has handled more than 3.1 million mt of bunker fuel trades.