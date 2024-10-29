High-end Cruise Company Secures EU Backing for Novel Ship Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of proposed Swap2ero vessel. Image Credit / Ponant.

High-end cruise operator Ponant's has secured European Union funding for a cruise vessel project using fuel cell and wind power for half of its propulsion needs.

The ship would have two fuel cells, the company said.

A low temperature fuel cell "operating on liquid hydrogen for propulsion, with the water and heat produced being recycled".

It would also have a "high temperature fuel cell to meet the ship's hotel load needs, with the heat emitted being recovered and used to produce hot water".

In addition, the innovative ship would incorporate a sail power system and hull "providing 50% of the propulsion energy using the force of the wind".

The cruise ship project is called Swap2Zero, according to Ponant.