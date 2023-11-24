Yacht Bunker Supply Operation Launched at Barcelona's Marina Port Vell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service is being offered in collaboration with fuel and lubricant supplier Termopetroli. Image Credit: Marina Port Vell

A new physical bunker supply operation for yachts has been launched at Marina Port Vell in Barcelona.

A new pipeline fuel supply service has been recently launched at the marina, Marina Port Vell said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The pumping system can deliver between 400-450 litres per minute, cutting bunkering time for a superyacht down to four hours from eight hours previously, the company said.

"This innovation not only aligns with our commitment to modernity and efficiency but also significantly minimizes the risk of environmental incidents and lowers CO2 emissions," the company said in the post.

The service is being offered in collaboration with fuel and lubricant supplier Termopetroli, and will be available from this month onwards.