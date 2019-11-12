Galp to Start VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Libson. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy major Galp has announced it will commence supply of 0.50%S VLSFO at all mainland Portuguese ports from November 15.

Galp says its new IMO2020 grade fuels will be produced at their own refineries, as is the case with their existing offering.

Delivery is via barge at Lisbon and Seubal, and both ex-barge and ex-pipe at Sines.

For scrubber equipped vessels, Galp says it will continue to offer 3.5%S HSFO.

Supply of 0.10%S DMA for use in emissions control areas (ECAs) will also be ongoing.