Oryx Expands Bunkering Footprint

SAMF bunkering vessels. Image Credit: SAMF

Oryx Energies (Oryx) has announced the expansion of its bunkering business with he acquisition of a majority stake in South African Marine Fuels (SAMF).

The Algoa Bay, Eastern cape bunkering company is a relative newcomer having been founded in 2016.

As previous reported by Ship & Bunker, last year SAMF commenced offshore bunkering at Port Elizabeth with its three bunker barges.

Oryx says it is "the only port in South Africa that has licensed offshore bunkering and ship service operations targeting both port calling ships and general passing traffic in this strategic location on the busy East-West routes."

"Thanks to its integration into Oryx Energies, SAMF will foster its active contribution to the local industry development and will pursue investing in local talents, in particular black women, and skills development."