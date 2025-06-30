New Texas Gulf Coast LNG Project to Offer Bunkering Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. Image Credit: Coastal Bend LNG

Energy infrastructure development firm Coastal Bend LNG has announced plans to develop a 22.5 million tonnes/year (Mtpa) liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast, with provisions for LNG bunkering as part of its infrastructure.

The facility will include up to five liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 4.5 Mtpa, along with cogeneration systems, LNG storage tanks, export capabilities and bunkering, the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

The project will use carbon capture from the start to produce low-carbon LNG, helping meet growing demand for cleaner fuels, including in shipping.

“We are responding to growing global demand for low-carbon intensity LNG," Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG, said.

“The integration of carbon capture on both our liquefaction and cogeneration facilities will deliver low-carbon intensity LNG while monetising both 45Q tax credits and our low-carbon products.”

The company plans to begin the federal permitting process by submitting a pre-filing application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) later this year, a step that allows early environmental review and coordination with regulators.