High Gas Prices Push Ferry Firm Towards Dual-fuel Option

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Baltic Sea crossings: under pressure from rising fuel costs. File Image / Pixabay.

Volatile gas prices have forced Norwegian ferry operator Fjord Line to convert two of its ships from single- to dual-fuel operation.

The engines of MS Stavangerfjord and MS Bergensfjord will be rebuilt to handle distillate bunker fuel in addition to liquified natural gas.

The move has arisen out of the "significant price increases" in LNG over traditional bunker fuel.

"Increases in the LNG fuel costs have led to a non-sustainable financial situation for Fjord Line," a statement on the company's website said.

"The price increases have been far higher than for traditional and less sustainable energy sources," the statement added. The move will "ensure a financially sustainable operation until the LNG-price level is normalized".

Work to convert the ships' engines will start next month and result in some disruption to services on some routes.