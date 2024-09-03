UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 58 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 6:30 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 58 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 6:30 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports that the vessel was hit by an uncrewed aerial system," the agency said.

"There are no casualties on board, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

In a separate incident, the Suezmax tanker Blue Lagoon I was hit by two unknown projectiles in the Red Sea earlier on Monday morning.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.