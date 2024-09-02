UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 70 nautical miles north-west of Saleef at 1:30 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 70 nautical miles north-west of Saleef at 1:30 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports that the vessel was hit by two unknown projectiles," the agency said.

"Damage control is underway.

"The master reports a third explosion in close proximity to the vessel.

"There are no casualties on board, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.