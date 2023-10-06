BW LPG, Adnoc Sign Middle East LPG Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abu Dhabi, UAE. File Image / Pixabay.

Liquified petroleum gas as bunker fuel has been made available in the Middle East following an agreement between LPG ship operator BW LPG and state oil firm Adnoc.

The agreement makes for the first dedicated LPG bunker supply contract in the region, according to BW LPG.

BW Volans bunkered at Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, the first ship to do so under the agreement, energy news provider Offshore Energy reported.

A ship using LPG as bunker fuel will see significant reduction in ship exhaust pollution including cuts in carbon dioxide, nitorgen oxide and sulfur oxide emissions.

In August, Eastern Pacific Shipping bunkered one of its LPG-fuelled gas carrier with a blend of biofuel and LPG in Flushing.