Jan De Nul Floats Out Second Methanol-Fuelled Cable Laying Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The William Thomson. Image Credit: Jan De Nul

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul has launched its second cable-laying vessel, William Thomson, capable of running on methanol.

The ships will be the world’s two largest vessels for installing subsea power cables, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“Together with her identical sister vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, the William Thomson is now afloat and entering the final phase of construction,” it said in the post.

The Fleeming Jenkin is expected to be delivered this year and will be used to install subsea power cables for offshore renewable energy projects.

With a growing number of methanol-powered ships on order, ports will need to scale up the availability of green methanol quickly to meet the resulting surge in demand.