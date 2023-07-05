Gibraltar Removes OS 35 Wreck From Seabed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Gibraltar Strait is the largest bunkering hub in the Mediterranean. File Image / Pixabay

Gibraltar's authorities have successfully removed the wreck of the bulk carrier OS 35 from the seabed.

Both sections of the vessel's hull were raised out of the water on Monday, Gibraltar's government said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The dry bulk carrier broke apart after colliding with another vessel on August 30. The government subsequently declared the collision and its consequences a major incident under the provision of the Civil Contingencies Act, causing bunkering to be temporarily halted in the area.

"As was anticipated, the raising of the two sections completely out of the water has released residues, including heavy oil residues into the protective boom that was deployed around the vessel," Gibraltar's government said in the statement.

"Work is ongoing to clear these residues within the boomed area and to tackle the consequent sheening which is coming off the boomed section."