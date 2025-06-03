RensenDriessen Brokers Dual-Fuel LNG Tankers in Deep-Sea Debut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels will be delivered to an undisclosed European shipowner in 2027. Image Credit: RensenDriessen

Ship broker RensenDriessen is stepping into the deep-sea market with the brokerage of two 20,000 m3 LNG tankers.

The dual-fuel vessels, compliant with IMO tier 3 standards, will be built at a selected Chinese shipyard, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Known for over 40 years of inland vessel design and construction, the Dutch company is now applying its 'Best of Both Worlds' model - combining cost-effective Asian newbuilding with European maritime expertise - to sea-going tonnage.

As a shipbroker, RensenDriessen acts as an intermediary between shipowners and shipyards, helping clients source the right yard for the right vessel. LNG carriers require specialised cargo handling systems, making expert yard selection essential.

"This is more than just a transaction, Wim Driessen, Managing Partner at RensenDriessen, said.

"It's the next step in our development as a brokerage partner with a European heart and global reach."

The vessels are being built for a Northern European owner focused on LNG transport.

Steel cutting for the first is scheduled in two weeks, with delivery in April 2027. The second follows four months later, for September delivery. Both will operate in Asian and European waters.

RensenDriessen also has a liquified CO2 tanker on order in China for deployment in Northwest Europe.