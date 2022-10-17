Port of Barcelona Awards EUR 5 Million Shore Power Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has awarded an EUR 5 million contract to Denmark's PowerCon to set up a pilot shore power connection at the BEST terminal. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Barcelona has launched a pilot project seeking to set up a shore power connection.

The port authority has awarded an EUR 5 million contract to Denmark's PowerCon to set up a pilot shore power connection at the BEST terminal, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The company plans to start construction within the next six months.

Earlier this year the port authority set up a working group looking into how to develop its shore power facilities.

Shore power connections allow vessels to run emissions-free while at berth, if renewable power is available locally, and allows those with battery systems to recharge them.