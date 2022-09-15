Port of Barcelona Sets Up Shore Power Working Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has signed a collaboration agreement with Barcelona Cruise Port, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, NCL Holding, Viking Cruises and Virgin Voyages setting up the working group. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

The Port of Barcelona has set up a working group seeking to boost the development and use of shore power facilities.

The port authority has signed a collaboration agreement with Barcelona Cruise Port, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, NCL Holding, Viking Cruises and Virgin Voyages setting up the working group, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The working group will seek to align ground infrastructure with fleet availability, as well as ensuring 100% renewable power is available so that making use of the shore power connections will deliver a genuine cut in emissions.

The agreement is "an important step that confirms the commitment of the cruise community to the city of Barcelona and to society as a whole," Damià Calvet, president of the Port of Barcelona, said in the statement.

The port's estimates show the electrification of all the cruise berths, the Prat wharf, and the ferry terminals of the Sant Bertran dock and the Costa wharf will mean the elimination of 66,000 mt of CO2 and 1,234 mt of NOx from emissions from port activity.

The first cruise ships will be able to connect to the shore power facilities from 2026.