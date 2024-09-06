Fake UKMTO Contact Reported in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Contact was made with ships in the Red Sea on Wednesday from someone pretending to represent UKMTO. Image Credit: UKMTO

Fake communications purportedly from the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency have been reported in the Red Sea.

Contact was made with ships in the Red Sea on Wednesday from someone pretending to represent UKMTO, the British agency said in a social media post.

"UKMTO has been made aware of an entity declaring itself to be from the UKMTO and requesting vessels to switch on their AIS and provide present position update," the agency said.

"UKMTO recommends masters verify any calls from UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.