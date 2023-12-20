DeaL Energy Supplies 100% Biofuel to Dry Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lauritzen Bulkers' 37,700 mt vessel the Indian Bulker took on a 100% biofuel stem in Northwest Europe last week. Image Credit: Lauritzen Bulkers

Marine fuels firm DeaL Energy has facilitated the supply of a 100% biofuel to a dry bulk carrier in Northwest Europe.

Lauritzen Bulkers' 37,700 mt vessel the Indian Bulker took on a 100% biofuel stem in Northwest Europe last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

DeaL Energy organised the trade, it said in a separate post, sourcing the material from GoodFuels.

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the journey towards Lauritzen Bulkers A/S decarbonization," the company said.

"Ee had the pleasure of being responsible for the below bunkering from end to end.

"Buying, planning and coordinating the delivery with our good partners."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.