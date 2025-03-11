Vopak Completes First ISCC-Certified UAE Biofuel Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The marine biofuel comprised 76% VLSFO blended with 24% FAME biocomponent. Image Credit: Vopak

Global storage operator Vopak has completed its first ISCC-certified biofuel operation in the UAE.

The ISCC-certified B24-VLSFO biofuel blend was delivered to a ship at the Vopak Horizon Fujairah oil storage terminal, Vopak said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The marine biofuel comprised 76% VLSFO blended with 24% FAME biocomponent.

"This operation represents a significant step in the decarbonisation of the supply chain, Law Say Huat, general manager of Vopak Horizon Fujairah Limited, said in the statement.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the strong cooperation with all our valued partners."

Vopak has not disclosed which companies were involved in the delivery or the vessel that received it.

32 of Vopak's terminals around the world are ISCC-certified to store sustainable fuels and feedstocks.